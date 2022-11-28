The convicts Yusuf Ahmed, 19 and Salisu Balarabe, 19, were both sentenced after they pleaded guilty to unlawful possession and breach of public peace.
2 teenagers jailed 80 days each for possession of 10kg of marijuana
Justice Hadiza Shagari, of the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Monday sentenced two teenagers to 80 days imprisonment each for unlawful possession of 10kg of marijuana.
The judge, however, did not give the convicts an option of fine, but ordered that their jail term should begin from the day of their arrest.
She stated that the evidence(cannabis) tendered before the court by the prosecutor had assisted the court to convict the defendant.
The judge also ordered that the cannabis sativa should be destroyed by the NDLEA in the presence of the chief registrar of the court.
Earlier, the NDLEA prosecuting counsel, T. J. Atserhegh told the court that the two boys committed the offence on Oct. 31 at about 9pm, around Kawo area of Kaduna.
Atserhegh said the convicts were caught with 10kg cannabis sativa popularly known as “Indian hemp’’ at odd hours by the Police.
He explained that when the convicts were caught at the odd hour, they were subjected to thorough search where the unlawful substances were discovered.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 231 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017 and Section 11c of the NDLEA Act, Cap 30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.
The defence counsel, Ms Zainab Sani prayed the court to temper justice with mercy being that they were first offenders.
