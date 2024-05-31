ADVERTISEMENT
2 teenagers in court for allegedly damaging ₦10m equipment, stealing ₦2.8m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with conspiracy, assault, malicious damage and stealing.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

The teenagers appeared with two others before the Court President, Mrs Sukurat Yusuf.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusa, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 20, about 6:50 p.m., in the Ojoo area of Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendants damaged a Firman power generator and fuel dispenser worth ₦10 million.

He said that the items belonged to Omakad Filling Station, Ibadan.

Amusan added that the defendants stole ₦2.8 million belonging to the filling station and assaulted Jubril Ganiyu and Miss Alimat Tiamiyu by inflicting injuries on them.

He said that the offences contravene Sections 516, 355 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Court President, Mrs Sukurat Yusuf, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of ₦1m, with two sureties in like sum.

Yusuf held that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until July 10 for a hearing.

