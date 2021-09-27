2 suspects on trial for scamming church of N10 million

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) hit Patricia Eni Hassan and Zachaeus Gana with a six-count charge bordering on fraud, dishonesty, falsification of documents, and corruption.

They allegedly conspired to obtain the sum of N10 million by false pretence from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Wealthy Place Parish, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The defendants had promised to secure land for the church, but failed to do so, and allegedly forged an offer of 'Statutory Right of Occupancy' to fool the church.

The ICPC said the offences violated the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Offences Act of 2006, and Penal Code Laws of the FCT.

Hassan and Gana pleaded not guilty to the charges, and were granted N5 million bail each.