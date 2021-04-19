2 suspects excrete 191 pellets of heroin and cocaine at Lagos airport

“On the strength of the information, another sting operation was conducted in the early hours of April 17, where the person that came to take delivery was arrested,” he said.

Babafemi said that on April 16, another trafficker, Ezekiel Chibuzo, who arrived in Lagos from Brazil on board Qatar airline, was also arrested for alleged drug ingestion.

He said that he had excreted 99 wraps of cocaine, just as he said that officers at export shed of the airport have seized 834.50kg of khat leaves heading to UK and U.S.

Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the latest drug haul at the airport, Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the officers and men of the MMIA command for their commitment to the nation’s crusade against illicit drugs.