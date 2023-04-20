The sports category has moved to a new website.
2 suspects arraigned for beating up, spitting on police inspector

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor said that when Insp Lucky Onime came to arrest them, the first defendant punched him, while the second defendant spat on him.

The defendants appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, disorderliness and obstructing lawful duties.

They, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate L. J.K. Layeni.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 10 at the Afromedia area of Okokomaiko, Ojo.

He alleged that the defendants conspired and assaulted one Amodu Mohammed by biting his hand and fingers.

The prosecutor said that when Insp Lucky Onime came to arrest them, the first defendant punched him, while the second defendant spat on him.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 166(a), 173 , 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety in like sum.

It adjourned the case until May 17 for trial.

