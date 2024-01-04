ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 suspects allegedly commits culpable homicide in different parts of Kano State

News Agency Of Nigeria

One killed a pregnant woman through administration of wrong injection, while the other murdered a renowned Islamic cleric.

2 suspects allegedly commits culpable homicide in different parts of Kano State [Getty Images]
2 suspects allegedly commits culpable homicide in different parts of Kano State [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa in Kano on Thursday. He said one Chidera Ugwu was arrested in Tofa Local Government Area for allegedly killing a pregnant woman through administration of wrong injection, while trying to abort unborn baby.

He explained that on December 20, 2023, a report was received from one Nura Balarabe of Tofa LGA, that one Ukasha Muhammed of Langel Village in Tofa LGA, impregnated his sister, Amina Bala, of Kwanar Mahuwa Tofa Local Government Area, Kano.

“The said Ukasha Muhammad conspired with one Chidera Ugwu of Lanbum Banki Tofa LGA, and administered injections and drugs to Amina Balarabe with intent to cause miscarriage which resulted to her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The suspects were arrested and they confessed to the crime. Investigations revealed that Chidera Ugwu has allegedly been administering fatal injections to pregnant women, leading to tragic consequences.

“The arrest of the quack doctor signifies a significant breakthrough in our on-going efforts to safeguard the lives and well-being of residents in the state".

Similarly a notorious thug, Yusuf Haruna AKA Lagwatsani, of Dala LGA, was arrested for the senseless murder of a renowned Islamic cleric.

“On December 31, 2023, a report was received from one Musa Yunusa of Jakara Quarters Kano, that on the same date, Yusuf Haruna attacked and stabbed one Malam Sani Mohammed Shuaibu, of same address with a sharp knife at his back while performing ablution, for warning him and his gang to stop smoking Indian Hemp around the Mosque premises.

“As a result, the victim sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident shook the community, and our officers worked tirelessly to identify and capture the assailant.

"This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the sanctity of life and bringing justice to those affected by such heinous acts.”

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC raids Dangote Group headquarters in Lagos over forex allocations probe

EFCC raids Dangote Group headquarters in Lagos over forex allocations probe

Singer Harrysong appointed as Governor’s aide on entertainment in Delta

Singer Harrysong appointed as Governor’s aide on entertainment in Delta

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly

Nigerian Army denies water shortage reports during yuletide in Abia barracks

Nigerian Army denies water shortage reports during yuletide in Abia barracks

Over 15,000 students affected by recent school ban in Benin Republic

Over 15,000 students affected by recent school ban in Benin Republic

Hon Shehu spends ₦38 million on 512 students tuition fees

Hon Shehu spends ₦38 million on 512 students tuition fees

NHRC advocates for robust interventions for GBV survivors in Bauchi

NHRC advocates for robust interventions for GBV survivors in Bauchi

NDLEA Tincan intercepts 876.453kg illicit drugs, others in 2023

NDLEA Tincan intercepts 876.453kg illicit drugs, others in 2023

Why Rivers Governor Fubara visited Bayelsa

Why Rivers Governor Fubara visited Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police rescues abducted NSUK lecturer, Igbawua in Nasarawa (Guardian)

Police rescues abducted NSUK lecturer, Igbawua in Nasarawa

6 confirm dead, 16 injured in road accident in Gombe - FRSC [ICIR]

6 confirm dead, 16 injured in road accident in Gombe - FRSC

Police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing 19 school beds, 4 mattresses (Businessday NG)

Police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing 19 school beds, 4 mattresses in Jigawa

The victim, Afolabi Stephen Opaso [CBC]

Canadian police officer kills 19-year-old Nigerian student on last day of 2023