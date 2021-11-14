RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 suspected ritualists arrested with fresh human head in Ogun

The state commissioner of has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspects.

Anagonou Kamelan, 44, a Togolese and Monday Karezu,32, a national of Benin Republic were arrested at a herbalist’s house while attempting to do ritual money. (ChannelsTV)
Police operatives in Ogun state have arrested two suspected ritualists for unlawful possession of a fresh human head.

The suspects, whose names were given as Monday Karezu,32, a national of Benin Republic; and Anagonou Kamelan, 44, a Togolese were said to have been arrested at a herbalist’s house while attempting to do ritual money.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer in the state made this known in a statement on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested on November 3, 2021, following a hint that some men were going to a herbalist’s house with a human head.

He said, “Based on the information we received, the DSP Nurudeen Gafar-led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist house was situated and laid an ambush there. Two hours after their being there, the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, Karezu informed the police that he got the head from a place known as Ijale Papa. This made the policemen follow him to the place only to discover that he was lying. Further investigation revealed that Karezu is a resident of Sabo area of Abeokuta and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house.

“It was further discovered that the suspect had one time killed his nine months old daughter and used her head for the same purpose but not succeed. He had also exhumed another corpse, removed the head and used it for money-making ritual but failed.

“The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou Kamalen a Togolese, who informed him that he knows a herbalist who can do ‘original’ money-making ritual for him with a human head, hence, he exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in the company of his accomplice, took it to the herbalist house where they were apprehended before delivering it.”

Oyeyemi further said the Lanre Bankole, the state commissioner of has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspects.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Buhari in South Africa to seek $40bn investments

Kwara Govt to issue uniform to motorcycle operators, others

Gov Obaseki promises to launch e-governance platform before the end of the year

PDP chieftain urges IPOB to stop violent campaign in Southeast

COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths

2023 Presidency: APC faction in Rivers inaugurates Tinubu support group

Buhari mourns soldiers killed by ISWAP terrorists

4 military personnel killed as army confirms ISWAP attack on troops in Borno

Igboho's supporters protest in Ibadan, call for his unconditional release

He's not my father; he's my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

Lecturer arrested for making female student write her exam in his bedroom at night

"Prostitution with several girls can no longer be accepted" – Landlord orders tenant to leave

"Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30" – Relationship advisor

