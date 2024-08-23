ADVERTISEMENT
2 students arrested for lynching spiritualist over phone theft accusation

Kojo Emmanuel

Two students have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a spiritualist at Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

The incident occurred after the spiritualist, Abdul Latif, accused one of the students of stealing a mobile phone belonging to a junior student.

Reports stated that the phone had gone missing, and the students reportedly sought the intervention of the spiritualist to help them identify who stole the phone.

The altercation began when the spiritualist, known locally for his divination practices, pointed fingers at one of the students, alleging that the individual had stolen a mobile phone that had gone missing from the spiritualist's premises.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at about 8pm.

The accused student, who strongly denied the allegations, reportedly became agitated. The situation quickly escalated as the accused, alongside a fellow student, confronted the spiritualist.

The student allegedly went to mobilise a group of about 10 individuals.

In a fit of anger, the two students allegedly attacked the spiritualist, leading to a brutal assault that left the man severely injured.

They then moved his body into a nearby bush and concealed it with weeds.

The police later found the body and took it to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital Mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The incident triggered anger among some of the youth in Twifo Praso, who began planning to retaliate by attacking the school campus.

Reinforcement teams from the Central North Regional Police Command were deployed to restore order and ensure peace in the area.

The father of the deceased, Yaw Nkrumah, revealed that following the phone incident, his son had been attacked twice by students from the school but managed to confront them and leave unscathed on both occasions.

He added that the fatal incident marked the third time his son had been assaulted by the students.

The incident has shocked the local community, with many expressing disbelief over the violent reaction to the accusation.

