2 SPAR supermarket employees allegedly steals 5 phones worth ₦830,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management discovered the theft when it was obvious that some phones were missing.

SPAR supermarket [Around Abuja Blog]
SPAR supermarket [Around Abuja Blog]

The defendants are a 31-year-old security guard, Prince Njoku, and a 32-year-old kitchen supervisor, Babalola Damilola. Damilola resides at Ejigbo, Lagos State. Njoku’s address was not provided. They are charged with conspiracy and stealing but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on January 20 at SPAR Supermarket on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island. Ekundayo said that the defendants conspired to steal the phones after the close of work.

The CSO attached to the supermarket reported that, after they had closed work for the day, the two workers used screwdrivers and opened the supermarket’s store window and stole five phones.

“The management, after some days, discovered the theft when it was obvious that some phones were missing,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the management discovered the theft from a closed circuit television camera footage which showed Njoku picking up some phones.

“He confessed to stealing three Tecno phones and two Samsung phones.

“Damilola was the one who gave him the screwdriver which he used to open the window of the store.

“They have sold two phones and shared the money,” he added.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, M.E. Owumi, granted the defendants bail for ₦100,000 each with two sureties in like sum. Owumi adjourned the case until February 29 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

