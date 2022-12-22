ADVERTISEMENT
2 siblings sentenced to d*ath in Rivers for k*lling radio station's staff

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was on her way to visit her sister in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in 2018, when the convicts picked her up and pushed her out of the moving vehicle.

Two siblings identified as Godwin and Wisdom Udoh, have been sentenced to death for the murder of one Oluchi Okorie, a staff of Radio Nigeria, Unity FM, Abakaliki, the capital city of Ebonyi State.

Justice Okogbule Gbasam of Degema High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, convicted the brothers, and maintained that they must die by hanging for the murder of the Radio Nigeria staff.

Justice Gbasam based his judgment on the confessional statements made by the defendants to the Police.

In his ruling, the Judge said from the evidence presented to the court, it was clear to him that the defendants were the last persons with the deceased before her death.

The two defendants who are indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, were said to have picked late Okorie along East-West road on April 10, 2015, on her way from Abakiliki in Ebonyi state, to visit her sister in Port Harcourt.

However, while the vehicle was in motion along East-West road on Axis of Tai local government area of Rivers State, the first defendant, Godwin reportedly pushed late Okorie out, leading to her death.

The Principal State Counsel, Deinma Tamuno-Opubo of the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Rivers State Ministry of Justice, expressed satisfaction at the ruling, saying with respect to the death of the deceased, justice has been served.

Tamuno-Opubo expressed optimism that the judgment will serve as a deterrent to persons who take the lives of others at will.

Damilare Famuyiwa
