2 robbery suspects killed during gunfire with police in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State said two robbery suspects lost their lives on Saturday while exchanging gunfire with the police at the Okokomaiko area of the state.

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]
Hundeyin said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) from Okokomaiko got information at 2.30 a.m. on Saturday that some armed hoodlums numbering about five, allegedly entered Airtel Communication site.

He said the suspects entered the communication facility located at Adisa Street, Okokomaiko, and tied the security guard on duty and vandalized five Inverter batteries, valued at about N6 million, powering the mast.

Hundeyin said that based on the report, a team of policemen was mobilised to the scene.

On sighting the police team, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel. As a result, two of the hoodlums were fatally injured, while others escaped and abandoned their operational V/Wagen LT Bus, with Reg. No. BDG-924-XZ and the with stolen items.

“The scene was photographed, corpses evacuated and deposited at IDH Morgue, Yaba for an autopsy,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the police were on the trail of those at large, while an investigation was in progress.

