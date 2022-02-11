RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 remanded for allegedly gang raping 29-year-old woman in Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of two men – Chukwuemeka Ofoegbo, 25 and Chinedu Obidike, 29, for allegedly gang raping a 29-year-old woman.

2 remanded for allegedly gang raping 29-year-old woman (GuardianNGR)

The police charged the duo with a five-count of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawfully society, illegal possession of gun, armed robbery and rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs R.A. Alejo, who did not take the defendants’ plea, ordered that they should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Alejo, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until March 15 for DPP’s advice.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 14, 2021 at Ishashi, Ojo, Lagos State.

He said that the defendants, who belonged to an unlawful society known as ‘Eiye’ confraternity, lured a 29-year-old woman (name withheld) into a hotel, robbed and raped her.

He said the defendants, who were armed with a gun, robbed the complainant of her iPhone 8 plus valued at N140,000 and cash of N215,000 totalling N355,000.

He said the defendants were arrested when they scaled the fence of the hotel to escape.

The prosecutor said a gun and one live cartridge were recovered from them.

He said the offences violated sections 42, 260, 297, 298 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 260 prescribes life imprisonment for rape, while Section 297 attracts 21 years for armed robbery.

