RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 pregnant women arrested in Lagos airport over drug possession

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Two pregnant women have been arrested in Lagos airport, for attempting to export illicit drugs to Spain and Dubai.

2 pregnant women arrested in Lagos airport over drug possession
2 pregnant women arrested in Lagos airport over drug possession

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested Seun Babatunde, a pregnant woman operating an alcohol joint in Lagos, and Gloria Asibor, also a pregnant woman.

Recommended articles

In a statement in which their arrest was disclosed, NDLEA Spokesperson Femi Babafemi said the duo were apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, for attempting to import and export illicit drugs.

Babafemi revealed that on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the airport intercepted some cartons of alcoholic drinks suspected to contain illicit drugs.

Having discovered the alcoholic drinks, a follow-up operation led to the arrest of Babatunde, who confessed that the drugs were intended for her husband in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The statement read, “A freight agent who brought the consignment for export to Dubai, UAE, Shola Ogunrinde was immediately arrested while a follow up operation led to the arrest of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Seun Babatunde, who operates an alcohol joint in the Pleasure area of Iyana Ipaja.

“When the cartons were opened in the presence of the agent and the pregnant owner, seven parcels of cannabis and a sachet of ecstasy drug (MDMA) were found concealed inside Cans of black bullet alcoholic drinks. In her confession, Mrs. Babatunde claimed the drugs were being sent to her husband who lives in Dubai.”

According to the statement, Asibor was arrested on Thursday, May 5, with tramadol concealed in her possession at the airport.

The second pregnant woman, Mrs. Gloria Asibor was arrested on Thursday May 5, while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Bolonia, Spain via Istanbul, Turkey,” the statement added.

A search of Asibor’s luggage containing food items, subsequently, led to the discovery of 300 tablets of 200mg and 225mg high dosage of Tramadol concealed in crayfish.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ayade, Sylva, Lawan pick APC presidential forms

Gov Ayade, Sylva, Lawan pick APC presidential forms

2023: Why Emefiele is not qualified to run for presidency – Falana

2023: Why Emefiele is not qualified to run for presidency – Falana

Arms procurement heist: BMO mocks Ayu over returned N405m loot

Arms procurement heist: BMO mocks Ayu over returned N405m loot

Osun 2022: Court reserves judgment on PDP governorship ticket tussle

Osun 2022: Court reserves judgment on PDP governorship ticket tussle

Oyo reintroduces history in public schools curriculum, distributes over 4,950 textbooks

Oyo reintroduces history in public schools curriculum, distributes over 4,950 textbooks

2023: We will continue with the legacies we left before leaving Govt – Anyim

2023: We will continue with the legacies we left before leaving Govt – Anyim

Sen. Bamidele scores Buhari high on infrastructure devt

Sen. Bamidele scores Buhari high on infrastructure devt

PDP’s presidential aspirant, Gov. Bala Mohammed says he believes in zoning

PDP’s presidential aspirant, Gov. Bala Mohammed says he believes in zoning

Abia Govt decries vandalism of public utilities in Aba

Abia Govt decries vandalism of public utilities in Aba

Trending

Man reports self to police after st*bbing his friend to death

Man reports self to police after stabbing his friend

2 sisters jailed 5 months each for beating up neighbour

Court (VanguardNG)

Another storey building collapses in Lagos

Another building collapsed in Lagos (Punch)

Kidnapped cleric says his abductors mistook him for RCCG’s Adeboye

Kidnapped Cleric