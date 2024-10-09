2 policemen sustain gunshot injuries during kidnap rescue operation

The officers were injured while foiling a kidnapping attempt on a foreign national in Ogbunka, located in Orumba South Local Government Area. The operation, which involved a fierce gun battle between police operatives and the kidnappers, saw the officers successfully rescuing the foreigner, but not without injury.

Anambra Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, stating that the injured officers are in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital. Ikenga further assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.

"Our operatives acted courageously in engaging the assailants and rescuing the victim," he said. "We are continuing operations in the area to ensure the arrest of the armed criminals."

“Unfortunately, during the gun duel, two Police Operatives who were hit by bullet escaped with the foreigner. They are stable and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital,” the police spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a separate security operation in Onitsha resulted in the death of three armed men during a failed robbery attempt. The suspects had attempted to steal a vehicle on Ibekwe Street when they encountered undercover police officers. The officers, upon being threatened, swiftly returned fire, killing the three suspects.