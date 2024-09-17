ADVERTISEMENT
2 policemen shot dead as gunmen invade their station

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants were said to be masked and caught the policemen on duty unawares.

The assault occurred in the early hours of the day when the attackers arrived at the station, firing shots into the air before forcibly breaking in.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as the masked attackers shot repeatedly, causing panic among residents. It was gathered that as soon as they broke in, the assailants targeted police officers, resulting in several fatalities.

The assailants also used improvised explosive devices to set parts of the building on fire. The violence was, however, met with resistance from the officers on duty, who engaged in a brief gunfight with the attackers. The attackers eventually fled, leaving behind damaged property and a chaotic scene. This attack is, however, the latest in a series of violent incidents in the southeastern parts of the country.

Recall that less than a month ago, gunmen targeted the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters and Oba Civic Centre in Idemili South LGA, resulting in the death of a police corporal and injuries to several others, along with significant damage to the facility.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, confirmed the incident and reported that a manhunt had been launched for the perpetrators. Operatives of the Joint Security Forces, including the Police, Army, Navy, and Civil Defence, according to the police spokesman, recovered five unexploded improvised explosives from the scene.

Ikenga stated that the attackers believed to be part of an armed secessionist group, had caused extensive damage and casualties. The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, who visited the scene to assess the situation and review security measures, called for any witnesses with information to come forward, ensuring confidentiality for those who assist in the investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

