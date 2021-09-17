2 police officers dismissed 1 month after assaulting tricycle operator in Delta

Before their dismissal, the officers whose names were given as Sgt Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie were attached to ‘B’ Division Warri.

In a statement issued by the command on Friday, September 17, 2021, the command said the officers in August, after close of work conspired to engage in illegal duty along estate roundabout Warri.

The command added that the policemen accosted Omesan and beat him up following an argument.

According to the command, the assault led to serious injuries on Omesan’s head. The victim, who was subsequently taken to a hospital is said to be in a critical condition.

The statement reads in part, “The two officers namely Sgt Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie before their dismissal were attached to ‘B’ Division Warri.

“On 12/8/2021 after closing close of work conspired among themselves and engaged in Illegal duty along estate roundabout Warri. They accosted a Tricycle Rider one Brodrick Omesan ‘m’ age 36yrs of Oviri street Agbaroh. An argument ensued between the policemen and the victim during which they allegedly pushed and beat him up which led to serious injuries on his head. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment”.

The commad further said the “Commissioner of police upon receiving the complaint immediately directed that the case be transferred to SCID for discreet and unbiased investigation.’’

Following the investigation, the Commissioner of Police Delta state CP Ari Muhammed Ali ordered the dismissed policemen to remain in custody at the state criminal investigation department.

The CP also assured members of the public on the readiness of the command to deal decisively with any erring officer.