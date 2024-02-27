ADVERTISEMENT
2 people land in court trouble for slapping, intimidating 2 police officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The offences are punishable under Sections 172, 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The defendants have been granted bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]
The defendants have been granted bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

The defendants, 33-year-old Anulia and 38-year-old Anyinwa, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, resisting lawful arrest and assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Reuben Solomon, told the court the duo committed the offences on February 20 at No 46, Towolawi Street, Coker, Surulere Lagos.

Solomon said that the defendants assaulted two police officers who were on official duty to invite the first defendant to answer an alleged offence of obtaining money under false pretences.

He explained that the second defendant joined the first defendant to slap and intimidate one ASP Afolabi Olushola and ASP Gladys Nnaji, but were eventually arrested. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Sanusi Adagun, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each, with two responsible sureties each in like sum. Adagun said the sureties must be gainfully employed and have their addresses verified by the court.

She adjourned the matter until March 18, for hearing.

