2 officers hospitalised as gunmen attack another Imo police station

The police station situated in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State was reportedly attacked around 3 am on Monday, March 28, 2022.

A resident of the community who spoke to Punch said “We didn’t sleep last night. The sounds of the weapons were terrifying. While many ran into the bushes, others took cover in their houses. You know the Police Divisional Headquarters is situated on the Owerri-Umuahia express road.

“Police officers engaged the gunmen and the situation became more terrible. It was as if the world was coming to an end. It was a consistent exchange of gunshots. We haven’t seen this one before. Two policemen were terribly injured and had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.”

Another source said the police repelled the gunmen from gaining access into the premises of the police station.

The source said, “The gunmen were refused by the policemen on duty. They couldn’t gain access so the exchange of fireworks was intense. Two policemen were injured in the line. I don’t know their conditions, presently.

“As I speak to you now the area has been condoned off by security agents. People are scared. Everybody is indoors. We are just peeping from the windows. This is very unfortunate.”

The police spokesperson for the Command, Micheal Abattam has confirmed the incident saying it is true.