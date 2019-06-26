The prosecutor had made it known to the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 21, 2019 around 03:30 a.m. at Zone 4, Oke-Isokun Community, NTA Area, Mokuro Road, Ile-Ife.

Insp. Emmanuel Abdullahi, who is the prosecutor said that the defendants conspired with others now at large to commit burglary and stealing by their failure to be at their duty post as security night guards at the said community.

He added that the defendants burgled the two houses of Mr Adeniyi Babatunde and Mr Rotimi Adeyeni in the said community and committed the crime.

According to him, the defendants failed to perform their duties where they were engaged on salary employment to protect lives and propery as security night guards.

The prosecutor stated further that the defendants maliciously broke a contract of service, without minding that doing so would expose valuable property of their employer to destruction.

Abdullahi said that the offence contravened sections 305A (2), 305A (4) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun,2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, housebreaking and stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ola Ibrahim, pleaded for the bail of the defendants in most liberal terms, and pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

ALSO READ: President Buhari finally reveals why he fired Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Magistrate Habibat Basiru granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Basiru added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction as well as produce three recent passport photographs each.

She stated further that the sureties must present evidence of tax payment for three consecutive years and their addresses to be verified by the prosecutor.

The case was adjourned until July 10, for hearing.