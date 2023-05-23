The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2-month-old boy suffers brain injury after father violent shook him

News Agency Of Nigeria

The infant is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital for a cerebral haemorrhage and a fractured rib.

The suspect admitted to shaking the baby hard while holding him in his arms (image used for illustrative purpose) [PBS]
The suspect admitted to shaking the baby hard while holding him in his arms (image used for illustrative purpose) [PBS]

Recommended articles

The Incheon District Court issued an arrest warrant for the man on charges of child abuse, citing concerns that he may attempt to flee.

He is suspected of injuring his son early this month at their home in Incheon, 27 kilometres west of Seoul.

He admitted to shaking the baby hard while holding him in his arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The infant is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital for a cerebral haemorrhage and a fractured rib.

Officials suspect the cerebral haemorrhage may be a result of what is also known as a 'shaken baby syndrome'.

The syndrome typically occurs in infants under the age of two when they are shaken strongly.

It can cause a cerebral haemorrhage and a retinal haemorrhage, and these symptoms can also come with rib fractures and other injuries.

The police also investigated his wife as a witness but did not find any evidence of her participation in the abuse, according to officials.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello reinstates officials who resigned for governorship election

Yahaya Bello reinstates officials who resigned for governorship election

Ganduje dissolves cabinet 1 week to leaving office as Kano governor

Ganduje dissolves cabinet 1 week to leaving office as Kano governor

Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello signs 5 bills into law

Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello signs 5 bills into law

Buhari to inaugurate 7 legacy projects Tuesday

Buhari to inaugurate 7 legacy projects Tuesday

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration

Sahara Foundation, Wecyclers, LSETF promote sustainable environment with Go-Recycling

Sahara Foundation, Wecyclers, LSETF promote sustainable environment with Go-Recycling

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Apostle Johnson Suleman has been involved in other public scandals in the past [Daily Post]

Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

Congolese Minister describes impregnating deputy as workplace accident. [Punch]

Congolese deputy minister reacts to rumoured pregnancy for Education Minister

Suspects during their parade by the police. [Punch]

Kidnapper mistakenly shoots gang member dead during operation