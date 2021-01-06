2 million naira grand prize at stake in the Cussons Baby Moments 7 Competition!

The Cussons Baby Moments competition which is in its 7th Season, running with the theme ‘Reasons For Joy’ is spreading so much joy this season, having announced that the season’s winner will walk away with 2 million naira!

To enter for the competition, participants with babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months are required to:

Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products or a Cussons Baby Gift pack.

Take a creative photo of your baby with the Cussons Baby products or Gift Pack in view.

Visit https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm7/ to get on the Photo Uploader App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app.

Get friends and loved ones to vote for your baby's picture when voting begins and your baby could become the Cussons Baby of the Year!!!

Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition available on the website entry page.

It’s a reward packed season as there are loads of activities on the brand social media platforms, you should follow @cussonsbabyng/Cussons Baby Nigeria across all social media platforms to be part the excitement!

The Cussons Baby Moments train next stop is Shoprite Novare Central, Wuse, Abuja with the remarkable OAP, Matilda Duncan this Saturday and Sunday, 9th and 10th January. Be on the lookout for them as there will be loads of fun family games and prizes to be won, and also you can take creative photos of your baby and enter for the competition right there at the venue!

Cussons Baby, a PZ Cussons brand, is one of the strongest brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa. Cussons Baby has been in existence in the African market for more than five decades, providing solutions for mothers and the skincare needs of their babies.

To keep up with the competition, please follow @cussonsbabyng and hashtag #CBM7 #ReasonsForJoy on all social media platforms.

*This is a featured post.