Justice S.P Gang found the convicts guilty of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Delivering judgment, Gang held that going by the findings of the court, the convicts armed themselves with dangerous weapons, blocked the Barkin Ladi/Mangu road and robbed commuters of their belongings.

“This sentence is mandatory, as the law states that any person convicted of armed robbery shall be punished with death by hanging.

“The sentence of this court upon you is that you, Dayabu Ahmad and Umar Aliyu, will be hanged until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul,’’ Gang said.

The judge also handed down three years imprisonment on the convicts for the offence of criminal conspiracy.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convicts were arraigned on Feb. 19, 2019.

The police charged them with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery , contrary to Sections 6(b) and 1 (1&2) of the Fire Arms Act punishable with death upon conviction.

Prosecution Counsel told the Court that the convicts on Jan, 26, 2019 on the Barkin Ladi/Mangu Road armed with weapons and dispossessed travelers of their belongings.

The convicts in their confessional statement to the Police admitted to committing the crime, blamed the devil for their actions, adding that they were ‘broke’.

The items stolen by the convicts include; 1kg of meat, a gallon of groundnut oil, a packet of maggi cubes, watermelon and N100, 000 cash.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Thomas Ochigbo, said he will get a copy of the judgment, study it and look for possible grounds of appeal against the death sentence imposed on the convicts.