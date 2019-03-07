According to many reports, the suspects are identified as Daniel Eze aka Akpor and Daniel Ikechukwu . They were both arrested late in the evening on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

In addition to the severed wrist of the victim, Chijioke Chiaha, the duo were also found with two cutlasses and an emblem.

In one report, Chiaha shared that he was about to take a ride to his residence when the three men attacked him. They laid an ambush, sliced off part of his hand and left.

The arrest was reportedly confirmed by SP Ebere Amaraizu, a spokesperson for the Enugu police command.