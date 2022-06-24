2 men sentenced to life imprisonment for raping underage girls

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, found Bailey guilty of defiling a 15-year-old girl in an uncompleted building around the Alaka area of Mushin.

The convict was charged with sexual defilement for the offence he committed on December 18, 2017.

Bailey. according to the prosecution team, lured his victim into the uncompleted building where he forcefully had sex with her.

The convict was, however, arrested after the victim reported him to her aunt, who saw blood dripping from her private parts.

In her ruling, Justice Soladoye said the convict is a crude person, as she lamented that he messed up the victim’s innocence and purity.

“The defendant is rough and selfish and the survivor gave her testimony truthfully, cogently, positively and brilliantly. She was brave.

“The story of the defendant is dishonest and full of lies. He is a reckless and ruthless person.

“The defendant, having been found guilty as charged is sentenced to life imprisonment without the option of fine,” she ruled.

In a similar plot, an Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti division convicted Tajudeen for defining a four-year-old girl.

The victim, in her statement to the police, narrated how the 50-year-old took advantage of her.

“Daddy Latifat (the defendant), who is living at our house, took me to his sitting room. He said I should sit on his lap; he removed my pants and put his something (penis) where I urinate. He used to call me to his sitting room to do it,” the victim recounted.