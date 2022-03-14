RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men plead guilty to stealing spaghetti

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two men, Usman Yusuf, 28, and Abdulrafiu Ashiru, 24, who allegedly broke into a shop and stole cartons of spaghetti worth N352, 000, were on Monday docked before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

spaghetti (VanguardNGR)
spaghetti (VanguardNGR)

The defendants appeared on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace, and they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Recommended articles

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Akinde, ordered their remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Orobosa Osagiede, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 12 at 3.00 a.m., at Iddo Plaza, Ebute Meta.

Osagiede told the court that the duo broke into the shop of the complainant, Mr Adewale Sanusi, and stole spaghetti worth N352,000.

The offences contravene Sections 168(d), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court adjourned the case until April 4 for review of facts and possible sentencing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, remits N600m CBT centre charges

JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, remits N600m CBT centre charges

Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

APC inaugurates Lagos excos

APC inaugurates Lagos excos

Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management

Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management

Gov Obaseki blasts Wike, says PDP is not his personal property

Gov Obaseki blasts Wike, says PDP is not his personal property

Enugu 2023: PDP leaders pledge massive support for Gov. Ugwuanyi

Enugu 2023: PDP leaders pledge massive support for Gov. Ugwuanyi

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari and ACP Sunday Ubia pray court for bail

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari and ACP Sunday Ubia pray court for bail

Trending

Bamise: Lady who went missing after boarding BRT found dead, 2 suspects arrested

22-yr-old Bamise found dead after boarding BRT, police arrest 2 suspects.

Video: Kantanka tests first missile made in Ghana

kantanka missile tested.

﻿‘We were attacked’, BRT driver narrates how Bamise was murdered by 3 gunmen

Bamise Ayanwola and Andrew Nice, the driver of the BRT bus she boarded before she was killed (IdomaVoice)

I’ve infected 115 guys and 19 girls with HIV and still counting - Lady reveals

HIV test