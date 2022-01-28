The police charged Bode Daniel, 23 and Sunday Daniel, 24, with conspiracy and theft.
2 men land in court for allegedly stealing corps member’s iPhone
Two men were on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for allegedly stealing an iPhone worth N120, 000 belonging to an NYSC members..
The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Oluseye Akinola, told the court that the men conspired and stole the phone belonging to Tunji Adeleye.
He said th defendants committed the offence on Jan. 20, at about 2 p.m at Bodija Market Ibadan.
The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 516 and Section 390(9) of the criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Mrs Iyabo Giwa-Babalola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.
The case was subsequently adjourned until March 1, for hearing.
