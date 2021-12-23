RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men jailed 21 years each for armed robbery

An Abeokuta High Court on Thursday sentenced two men, Emeka Celestine and Thankgod Madu to 21 years imprisonment each for using dangerous weapons to rob three persons of their valuables.

Pronouncing judgement, Justice Patricia Oduniyi said that the prosecution proved it case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused were guilty as charged.

Oduniyi held that the evidence presented by the prosecution were tenable.

Oduniyi, therefore, sentenced the duo to 21 years imprisonment each without any option of fines.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, were tried on a three-count charge bordering on Conspiracy and armed robbery.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr T.O Adeyemi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences with some other persons, still at large, on Feb. 19, 2015, at Siun Junction, Abeokuta.

Adeyemi said that the defendants robbed three persons of their valuable properties using dangerous weapons.

He said they robbed one Mr Segun Owoeye of his phone and N36,000, on the highway.

Adeyemi said that the defendants also robbed Mr Ogunjimi Taiwo of his phone and N200,000 cash and Mr Surajudeen Kodaolu of his jewelry, ATM card, and N120,000 cash.

He said that the offences contravened Section 16(b) and 1(2)a of the Robbery and Firearms, Act, Cap ROI, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

