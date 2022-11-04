RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men in police net for alleged possession of human hair, flesh in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two suspects are now in police net of the Osun Police command for alleged possessiion of human hair and flesh.

police (RipplesNigeria)
police (RipplesNigeria)

This is contained in a statement of the police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola.

Recommended articles

Opalola said the suspects were arrested on Thursday in Ijebu Jesa, Osun.

””At about 9.30a.m, the police received a distress call from Oke Ana Area, on the Iwaraja Erimo Road, by members of the community of an offensive odour from the bush in their community.

“This prompted the police, led by the DPO of Ijebu Jesa Division to comb the bush and one Ojo Gbadebo and Babatunde Hamsat (both male) were arrested.

“Upon the arrest of these suspects, it was discovered in the bag that one of the suspects, was carrying; contained human hair and flesh.

“Both suspects and the exhibits recovered are presently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.” she said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amanda Azubuike speaks on journey to US Brigadier General [VIDEO]

Amanda Azubuike speaks on journey to US Brigadier General [VIDEO]

Reno Omokri says Atiku has secured US sanctions for election riggers in 2023

Reno Omokri says Atiku has secured US sanctions for election riggers in 2023

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

Salary, benefits of CBN Governor surpass Buhari’s – RMAFC

Salary, benefits of CBN Governor surpass Buhari’s – RMAFC

PDP crisis: Atiku moves on, dumps Wike

PDP crisis: Atiku moves on, dumps Wike

FG approves N48.5bn for urgent repairs of roads nationwide

FG approves N48.5bn for urgent repairs of roads nationwide

Osinbajo bags ‘National Nutrition Vanguard’ award

Osinbajo bags ‘National Nutrition Vanguard’ award

Insecurity: Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn II in Imo

Insecurity: Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn II in Imo

ASUU set to summon NEC meeting over half-salary

ASUU set to summon NEC meeting over half-salary

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Confused young man

Ghanaian man who’s sleeping with rich married woman seeks help to save his life (video)

Landlady buries tenant in a well

Landlady poisons tenant, buries his corpse in Ondo well

Dies after sex romp (Illustration)

Pandemonium in Ondo as man collapses, dies after marathon sex in hotel

Man burnt to death

Engineer burnt to death while fixing generator in Lagos bank