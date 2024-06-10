2 men in court for stealing Oyo State bus worth ₦12m, granted ₦500k bail

The men, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy and theft, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on February 20, at 9:30 pm, at Ikoloba area, Ibadan. He alleged that the defendants removed the bus, estimated to be worth ₦12 million, from where it was parked without the state government’s consent.

Opaleye said that the defendants allegedly committed the offences contrary to Sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

