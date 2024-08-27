RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men in court for stabbing man in the head with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The duo were charged with conspiracy and assault, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The defendants – Temitope Anifowoshe, 49, a businessman and Tope Sule, 50, a driver, both residing at 28, Egbatedo St., Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos. The duo were charged with conspiracy and assault, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed on July 8, 2024, at the defendant's residence. Akeem explained that a fight ensued between the defendants and the complainant, Oladele Onabanjo, over the whereabouts of his wife who had left with their son.

The prosecutor said that the defendant assaulted the complainant by stabbing him in the head with a broken bottle during the argument, which caused him grievous harm. The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi granted each of the defendants ₦200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum. Osunsanmi adjourned the case until September 11, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

