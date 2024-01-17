ADVERTISEMENT
2 men in court for sexually abusing neighbour's 11-year-old daughter since age 8

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim revealed that the men have been individually molesting her since she was 8 years old.

The defendants; Bode Adekimi, 30, a driver and Kaacue Jacaue-Daniel, a labourer, who both reside at 47 Peace Avenue, Isheri, Lagos, are being tried for defilement and sexual assault. The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi however, did not listen to their plea.

Osunsanmi ordered the defendants to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until February 7, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed between 2020 and December 2023 at the defendants’ residence.

He said that the defendants had been individually molesting the neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter since she was eight years old. Akeem said the victim told one of her mother’s friend, who immediately raised the alarm. According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

