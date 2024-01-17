2 men in court for sexually abusing neighbour's 11-year-old daughter since age 8

The defendants; Bode Adekimi, 30, a driver and Kaacue Jacaue-Daniel, a labourer, who both reside at 47 Peace Avenue, Isheri, Lagos, are being tried for defilement and sexual assault. The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi however, did not listen to their plea.

Osunsanmi ordered the defendants to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until February 7, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed between 2020 and December 2023 at the defendants’ residence.