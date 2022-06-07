RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men in court for allegedly stealing 90 litres of diesel

Two men, Friday Ameh (51) and Shaibu Amodu (28), were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 90 litres of diesel.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a one-count charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offence on May 30, at Ago-Aso Airport site in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendants and others at large stole 90 litres of diesel valued at N800,000 belonging to C.C.E.C.C company.

He said the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 14, for hearing.

