2 men in court for allegedly stealing 400 bags of cocoa seeds in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two men, who allegedly stole a 40-foot container with 400 bags of cocoa seeds valued at ₦58 million, on Monday, 26 June 2023 were arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The two men pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods. The Persecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on Jan. 21, at Mile 2 area in Lagos State .

Akeem said that a 40- foot container loaded with 400 bags of cocoa seeds left Gbemtan Investment Limited and was being conveyed to one of the company’s customers in Kirikiri area of Lagos State.

The prosecutor said that the driver of the company, who had earlier been arraigned before the court, colluded with the two defendants to divert the goods to another place. The prosecutor said that the container was valued ₦8million while the 400 bags of cooca seeds were estimated to be ₦50 million, totaling ₦58million.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi granted the defendants ₦2 million bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until July 17, 2023 for mention

News Agency Of Nigeria

