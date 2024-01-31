2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, police spokesman in Lagos State told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ikeja that on December 29, 2023, the suspects bought sedatives close to the school. They, thereafter, proceeded to the school and engaged the security guard in innocuous discussions; bought food from a nearby restaurant and drugged it before handing same to the victim.

No sooner than the security man finished eating the food he slept off, giving room for the suspects to actualise their objective, Hundeyin explained.

“They constructively broke into the school’s administrative office, removed the ignition key to the school’s bus, and removed a 65-inch television set and six inverter batteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They fuelled the bus with diesel found at the parking lot and drove the vehicle away. They also removed the security man’s iPhone 11 cell phone,’’ he said.

Hundeyin added that the investigation into the incident paid off as one of the suspects was later arrested at the Ajao Estate area of Lagos where the crime was committed. The suspect confessed to the crime and led the police to his accomplice who was working as a laundryman at a hotel in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

“The duo confessed that they sold the diesel stolen from the school at Berger Bus Stop to an unidentified driver and drove the bus to Ibadan.

“The vehicle later developed a mechanical fault close to the toll gate at Ibadan and it was abandoned there. They also sold the inverter batteries in Ibadan.