2 men docked for allegedly fighting in public

Two men were on Thursday docked in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly fighting and breaching of public peace.

The police charged Kalson Joseph, 54, of old Kutunku Gwagwalada Abuja, and Ismail Musa, 22, of new millennium road Gwagwalada Abuja, with disturbance of public peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that one of the defendants (Musa) reported the matter at the police station on July 2.

Tanko said that the defendants in company of Obinna Kalso and Nanmam Sule now at large engaged themselves in a physical fight thereby causing breach of peace in the community.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 113 of the Penal Code.

The Judge Sani Umar admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one reasonable surety each.

Umar said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide valid means of identification.

He said that the addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court staff and they must provide two recent passport photograph.

He said that if they fail to meet the bail conditions they should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

The judge adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for hearing.

