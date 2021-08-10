RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men docked for allegedly defrauding POS agent of N2.2m

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two men, Ogunmola Olajide, 35 and Adekunle Oyekanmi, 30, were on Monday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a POS agent of N2.2 million.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a charge of fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offence sometimes in February in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said the defendants allegedly obtained the sum of N2.2 million from the complainant, one Mr Akinyeye John.

He said the complainant, a POS agent, usually lend the defendants money whenever they needed money to transfer to their boss, who resides outside Ekiti.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants, with the intent to defraud, knowingly borrowed to the tune of N2.2 million from the complainant.

Okunade said the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Oyebanji said each surety must provide evidence of ownership of landed property.

He adjourned the case until Sept.1 for hearing.

