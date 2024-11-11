ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men brutally lash elderly woman over alleged mobile money fraud

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

A disturbing viral video has emerged showing two men violently flogging an elderly woman, accusing her of mobile money fraud.

2 men brutally lash elderly woman over alleged mobile money fraud (Video)
2 men brutally lash elderly woman over alleged mobile money fraud (Video)

In the footage, the men are seen interrogating the woman, repeatedly demanding that she admit ownership of a mobile money account involved in alleged fraudulent activity. As they strike her, they urge her to "speak the truth," sparking public outrage and calls for authorities to investigate both the alleged fraud and the apparent assault against the woman.

Recommended articles

"Is the number yours? Whose number is it? You're a thief. Is this the place you'd come and steal at?"

Mobile money fraud has become a serious issue in Ghana, with fraudsters employing tactics such as fake calls, erroneous transaction scams, and fraudulent promotions to deceive users. In these schemes, scammers often pose as telecom representatives, tricking users into sharing PINs or transferring money under false pretences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise in fraud undermines trust in mobile money services, leading to financial losses and impacting Ghana's efforts towards financial inclusion. To combat this, telecom companies, the government, and law enforcement are working together to strengthen security measures, raise public awareness, and prosecute offenders. Users are encouraged to protect themselves by never sharing sensitive information, staying updated on scam tactics, and reporting any suspicious activity to their service providers.

MTN deploys AI to fight MoMo fraud
MTN deploys AI to fight MoMo fraud Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, assault cases, often arising from personal grievances or disputes, have become increasingly concerning, with some individuals taking the law into their own hands rather than seeking lawful resolutions. Such actions—whether physical retaliation or attempts at personal justice—undermine the rule of law and risk escalating conflicts, sometimes with tragic outcomes.

The law exists to protect society and ensure fair handling of grievances through the judicial system, providing a structured process that seeks justice without bias or impulsivity. Taking matters into one’s own hands not only endangers lives but can lead to severe legal consequences for perpetrators.

Assault on woman
Assault on woman Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

It is essential for communities to foster trust in legal institutions, encouraging individuals to report incidents to the authorities and allowing courts to address them appropriately. Law enforcement and judicial systems must continue strengthening responses to assault cases, ensuring that victims feel supported and that justice is accessible to all without resorting to personal retribution.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biden urged to resign, install VP Kamala Harris as first female president

Biden urged to resign, install VP Kamala Harris as first female president

EFCC asks court to refuse Sanwo-Olu’s suit over alleged threats, calls it speculative

EFCC asks court to refuse Sanwo-Olu’s suit over alleged threats, calls it speculative

Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

LASEMA responds to 1,367 incidents in 10 months, with Alimosho LG topping the list

LASEMA responds to 1,367 incidents in 10 months, with Alimosho LG topping the list

Kano Judicial disciplines 8 judges, retires 2 registrars for accepting bribes

Kano Judicial disciplines 8 judges, retires 2 registrars for accepting bribes

Obaseki’s location uncovered amid claims of exiting Nigeria

Obaseki’s location uncovered amid claims of exiting Nigeria

Obi to Nigerian students: 'If it doesn't work here, go abroad'

Obi to Nigerian students: 'If it doesn't work here, go abroad'

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Senate reveal date for Tinubu’s 2025 budget presentation to National Assembly

Senate reveal date for Tinubu’s 2025 budget presentation to National Assembly

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Unemployed man spends 2 months in jail for stealing car battery from mosque

Unemployed man spends 2 months in jail for stealing car battery from mosque

Okada man found dead after leaving home to get drugs for his sick daughter

Okada man found dead after leaving home to get drugs for his sick daughter

Bayelsa police recovers extorted ₦10m, arrests erring officers

Bayelsa police recovers extorted ₦10m, arrests erring officers

Sales rep ‘japa’ after ordering food and drinks worth ₦23,500 at restaurant

Sales rep ‘japa’ after ordering food and drinks worth ₦23,500 at restaurant