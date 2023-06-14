2 men admit stabbing woman, stealing her ₦‎650,000 iPhone

The 23-year-old conductor, Segun Animashaun, lives at Oba Ogunji Road, Agege, Lagos State, while the plumber, Warees Balogun, aged 22, resides at 23, Osho Agoro St., Ajiyan Gasline, Ogun.

They are charged with conspiracy, stealing and causing grievous harm and they pleaded guilty to the three-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mr F. O Ameen, ordered that the defendants should be kept at the Kirikiri custodial facility until June 26 when the court would review the facts of the case and sentence them.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Glory Godday, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 10 on Fagba Road, Agege.

Godday said that the defendants attacked the complainant, Miss Benita David, on her way from work.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant was dragging her iPhone from them, the defendants stabbed her on the face.

The prosecutor said that the complainant’s cry for help alerted passers-by who came to her rescue and went after the defendants.