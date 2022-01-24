2 male adults killed, 11 injured in Anambra multiple accident

The FRSC boss said that a total of 22 people were involved in the accident which was caused by brake failure.

“The crash involved two Daf trucks with registration numbers XC 416 PK and DTF 249 XA, two Toyota Hiace buses with registration numbers FGG 929 ZD and XB 994 GBK and a Lincoln Navigator jeep with registration number RSH 450 BM.

“An eyewitness report indicates that the driver of one of the trucks lost control as a result of brake failure, rammed into vehicles in his front and crashed into a gutter.

“The driver of the truck took to his heels after the crash.

“A total of 22 persons, including 13 male adults, seven female adults , a male child, and a female child were involved in the crash.

“Eleven persons were injured and the victims were rushed to Toronto Hospital, Borromeo, by FRSC rescue team, where two male adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said

Irelewuyi said the bodies of the victims were deposited at the hospital’s Mortuary.