RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 LASTMA officers arrested for illegal arrest of logistic motorcyclist

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended two of its Special Traffic Mayors (STMs) for illegally apprehending a logistic motorcyclist and impersonation.

2 LASTMA officers arrested for illegal arrest of logistic motorcyclist/Illustration. [NAN]
2 LASTMA officers arrested for illegal arrest of logistic motorcyclist/Illustration. [NAN]

Oreagba said that the two Special Traffic Mayors, Ibrahim Abu and Olamide Oshin, were arrested by a patrol team from LASTMA Headquarters on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

He explained that the patrol team arrested them at the Sheraton Hotel bus stop on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way for their illegal acts.

Oreagba said that there had been incidences of impersonation of LASTMA personnel by some unscrupulous members of the public in times past.

He said that the agency had vowed to handle such cases with the laws of the state.

“Upon investigations, Ibrahim Jubril Abu, a genuine LASTMA STM, obtained another mayor’s reflective jacket number and printed a fake identity card for Olamide Oshin in order to perpetuate fraudulent acts.

“Abu, thereby, whipped up public sentiments against lawful officers on traffic management duties.

“The two culprits, who have been handed over to the police at Area F, are cooling their heels in police custody.

“It is pertinent to note here that the creation of LASTMA STM was a strategy adopted to increase voluntary assistance for authorised traffic personnel in traffic management.

“The operational guideline of the STMs does not, however, authorises them to apprehend traffic offenders,” he said.

LASTMA General Manager added that, not too long ago, the agency noted a fake online publication soliciting membership and training as a Special Traffic Mayor for a fee.

He said that the agency promptly responded and debunked the publication via a press statement and on the electronic media.

Oreagba also promised that the culprits would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others with similar intentions.

He enjoined the public to always say something when they see something instead of attacking government officials carrying out their lawful duties.

He noted that, regrettably, some logistics motorcycle riders were already gathering at the spot of the incident, in order to launch an attack on LASTMA officials.

Oreagba added that the agency was advocating voluntary compliance in ensuring better and sustainable law and order on Lagos roads.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo anti-graft agency nabs govt officials for alleged diversion of funds

Oyo anti-graft agency nabs govt officials for alleged diversion of funds

Stability of Chad is in Nigeria’s interest, says Buhari

Stability of Chad is in Nigeria’s interest, says Buhari

8.4m people need humanitarian assistance in North East – Group

8.4m people need humanitarian assistance in North East – Group

Troops foil kidnap, rescue father, daughter from bandits in Kaduna

Troops foil kidnap, rescue father, daughter from bandits in Kaduna

Police call for installation of CCTV cameras in business places, homes

Police call for installation of CCTV cameras in business places, homes

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Delta PDP guber candidate’s suit

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Delta PDP guber candidate’s suit

Recognise more academic unions to end ASUU's monopoly, Congress tells FG

Recognise more academic unions to end ASUU's monopoly, Congress tells FG

If I have one conversation with terrorists, I'll invade their hideout - Yahaya Bello

If I have one conversation with terrorists, I'll invade their hideout - Yahaya Bello

Properties of Atiku’s allies sealed off in Port Harcourt

Properties of Atiku’s allies sealed off in Port Harcourt

Trending

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police. [Twitter:UncleDeji]

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police