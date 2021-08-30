RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men land in court for allegedly beating, stealing neighbour’s N47,900

Two men, Idoga Idogo and Ojo Obafemi on Monday appeared before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly beating and stealing a neighbour’s N47,900.

The police charged Idogo, 26 and Obafemi, 26, who both reside in Kurudu Village in New Karu, Abuja, with joint act, criminal force, assault and theft.

The Prosecutor, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 2 and 3 at Kurudu Village.

Adeyanju alleged that the defendants conspired with a man simply called “Bad Major”, now at large, accosted the Complainant, Felix Attah and forcefully collected his handset and smashed it on the ground.

The prosecutor said the defendants also allegedly beat up Attah and in the process his Itel handset valued at N13, 900 could not be found.

He alleged that on June 3, the missing handset was used to transfer the sum of N47,900 from Attah’s bank account to another bank account belonging to one Patience Modu.

Adeyanju said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 266 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Maiwada said the defendant should also sign a bond to maintain peace with their neighbours.

He ordered that each of the surety must provide a utility bill, identity card, statement of accounts, which must be verified by the court and the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct. 13 for mention.

