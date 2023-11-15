2 ladies remanded for killing hotel manager in Ilorin

The suspects, identified as Joy Adanma Joseph (22), and Favour David (23), were dragged before Magistrate Monisola Kamson of the Kwara Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, the State capital, for culpable homicide and armed robbery.

A police report has it that the suspects visited the MD, and they went into the hotel room together.

The ladies reportedly dashed out of the facility, pretending that they wanted to get bullet drinks from the garden across the hotel.

The hotel receptionist, Abdulsalam Tawakalitu who was suspicious of them, went to check the MD in the room and discovered the door was locked up on the MD.

“After several unanswered knocks, the door was forcefully opened and the lifeless body of the manager was found on the bed with his hands, legs tied and his mouth gagged with a rag”, the Police report said.

“The two suspects reportedly went with the deceased mobile phone, removed the SIM card, inserted it in theirs and started making several attempts to transfer money from the MD bank account but failed because the account kept on demanding OTP (One-Time Password).”

It was gathered that Joy, who was armed with knives, codeine syrup, and refnol drug meant for sleep induction, gagged the deceased's mouth. While the deceased's hands and legs were tied, Adanma held his manhood, threatening to cut it off if he failed to cooperate.