2 ladies remanded for killing hotel manager in Ilorin

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects tied up the deceased's hands and legs, and threatened to cut off his manhood.

The suspects have been remanded [Tribune]
The suspects have been remanded [Tribune]

The suspects, identified as Joy Adanma Joseph (22), and Favour David (23), were dragged before Magistrate Monisola Kamson of the Kwara Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, the State capital, for culpable homicide and armed robbery.

A police report has it that the suspects visited the MD, and they went into the hotel room together.

The ladies reportedly dashed out of the facility, pretending that they wanted to get bullet drinks from the garden across the hotel.

The hotel receptionist, Abdulsalam Tawakalitu who was suspicious of them, went to check the MD in the room and discovered the door was locked up on the MD.

After several unanswered knocks, the door was forcefully opened and the lifeless body of the manager was found on the bed with his hands, legs tied and his mouth gagged with a rag”, the Police report said.

The two suspects reportedly went with the deceased mobile phone, removed the SIM card, inserted it in theirs and started making several attempts to transfer money from the MD bank account but failed because the account kept on demanding OTP (One-Time Password).

It was gathered that Joy, who was armed with knives, codeine syrup, and refnol drug meant for sleep induction, gagged the deceased's mouth. While the deceased's hands and legs were tied, Adanma held his manhood, threatening to cut it off if he failed to cooperate.

The report added that Adanma confessed to having stabbed the deceased with the knife while Favour was saddled with the task of getting the phone unlocked through the deceased face unlock mode.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

