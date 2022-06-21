Manji Manshak 21, and Zimshak Zingak 23 pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.
2 labourers jailed 7 months each for stealing a goat
An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced two labourers to seven months imprisonment for stealing a goat.
Recommended articles
A Panel of two Magistrates, Malam Ghazali Adam and Mr Hyacinth Dolnaan, gave the convicts to pay a fine of N20,000.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on April 23, at the Anglo -Jos Police station by Mr Alex Emmanuel the complainant.
The prosecutor said that stole the goat and slaughtered it.
The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 59 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng