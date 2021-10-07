RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 killed as distracted bus driver rams into trailer in Anambra

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two passengers in an accident caused by a speeding and distracted commercial bus driver in Okija on Ihiala-Onitsha Expressway.

Scene of the accident in Okija, Anambra
The FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

The crash which involved an articulated vehicle with registration number: XF123JJT and a Toyota Hiace commercial bus, with registration number XC505ATN took place on Tuesday night.

“According to eye witness report, the commercial bus driver was counting money while on high speed and rammed into a stationary trailer (articulated vehicle) on the side of the road.

“Nine persons including five male adults, and four female adults were involved in the crash.

“Seven persons were injured and were rushed to Obijackson Foundation Hospital in Okija by FRSC and police personnel.

“Two male adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and their bodies were deposited at the mortuary,’’ he said.

Another crash which involved another articulated vehicle with no registration number and a Tanker with no registration number also occurred on Ihiala-Onitsha Expressway.

Irelewuyi said that the driver of the tanker, who was on high speed, sighted the truck coming out of depot and lost control.

“According to eye witness reports, the conductor of the tanker, who suspected a possible crash ahead, jumped out of the vehicle and got smashed by the rear tyre of the tanker before it rammed into the truck.

“Four male adults were involved in the crash; three were injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Ihiala by FRSC and police personnel.

“The conductor was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body was deposited at the mortuary,’’ he said.

While condoling with the families of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to maintain a safe speed limit and also give maximum concentration when driving.

