2 killed, 5 injured in gas tanker accident in Ibadan

Chukwurah said that seven people, comprising five males and two females were involved in the accident, adding that the five people, who sustained injuries, were made up of three males and two females.

She also stated that a total of seven vehicles were involved in the accident, consisting of two Nissan Micra cars, four motorcycles and one Mark truck.

The sector commander attributed the accident to speed violation and mechanical deficiency on the part of the gas truck.

She said that the injured had been taken to University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for treatment, with the bodies of the dead deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital mortuary.

A witness, Mr Bamidele Ajia, told NAN that the gas tanker was coming from Sango area of Ibadan before it developed brake failure and rammed into the parked commercial cars and motorcycles.

Ajia said that among the injured were a food seller and her child, adding that the woman sustained a fracture on her leg, while her child was injured on the head.

The witness said that no fewer than four motorcycles and two cars were crushed by the gas tanker.

Although Ajia said that the gas tanker accident did not result in an explosion, he, however, added that men of the fire service and operatives of other security agencies arrived at the scene on time.