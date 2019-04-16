Few days ago, the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Agboola Ogungbemi, had raised an alarm of an impending attack on his community before it happened.

According to NAN, the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 15, 2019.

It was reported that some residents of the community were also displaced by the thugs who were said to have invaded a farmstead in the community.

A source had identified one of the dead person as a farmer, Danjuma Ali, while the identity of the second deceased remained unknown.

While two of the injured persons were identified as Mrs Jennifer Akoko and Mr Joseph Achebe, were rushed to the emergency section of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti. The third was simply identified as Kayode.

The source said the assailants shot those at the farmstead in a what had become recurrent killings.

“They came around 1. am and were there till dawn. Our farmers are all afraid to go to their farmsteads now, we are indeed in trouble.

“They all rushed to the palace of Oba Kagboola Ogungbemi, the Olu of Iyemero Ekiti, to take refuge

” We are mourning today at Iyemero, we are not happy about this incident and the government must do something about it,’’ the source said.

The traditional ruler confirmed the incident, adding that he had been calling for the establishment of a police station in the community to curb criminal activities.

“These hoodlums stormed the community through the border of Iyemero at Eruku in Kwara.

” Iyemero is porous and this portends danger to the communities in Ikole Local Government and the state in general,’’ he said.

Ogungbemi, also urged the people of the community to be peaceful while awaiting government’s prompt intervention.

However, reacting to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said he is yet to be fully briefed on the incident.