The clash was reported to be between the ‘Eiye’ Confraternity and ‘Aye’ cult group in the town.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, police have arrested two suspects that are said to be members of the groups.

“I can confirm that during the clash, two persons were killed and we have arrested two suspects and they are in our custody as I am speaking with you. We have also commenced an investigation into the matter.” he said.

However, a source in the town who spoke to Punch about the incident said that the bloody cult clash, which occurred at different locations in the town, claimed three lives, and one of the victims was identified as Sammy popularly called ‘Small lemon’.

According to Punch, the late Sammy was alleged to be a strong member of Eiye Confraternity.

The source said, “He (Sammy) was a strong man of Eiye confraternity in the town and on the fateful day, he was in the company with some of his friends at Losunla Street in Ondo town when some boys suddenly emerged from the street and attacked them.

“The boys started shooting sporadically; so, the people around the area had to run away for their lives. He (Sammy) too was trying to escape from the scene but the armed boys shot him in the head and he died.”