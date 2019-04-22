NAN said that the Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Babatunde said that the accident happened in the morning around 11 a.m and was caused by over-speeding which led to loss of control.

He added that the driver and the bus conductor died instantly in the accident after the commercial bus with registration number DDA 729 XA lost control and hit a culvert before it somersaulted.

“The accident was caused by excessive speeding which resulted into loss of control. Four female and eight male were involved in the accident but the driver and the conductor died,” he said.

The TRACE spokesperson further noted that the injured people are currently responding to treatment at Famobic Hospital, Lotto in Mowe, and the families of the dead were already at the hospital to claim the bodies.