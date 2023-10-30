2 Kano Fire Service men die after suffocating inside diesel reservoir

The victims, who were retrieved from the tank by the officials of the Kano State Fire Service, and handed over to the police, were said to be dead already on their arrival at the hospital.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kano Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi stated that the victims got suffocated in the late hours of Saturday, October 28, 2023, along Katsina road by Baban Gwari roundabout in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The fire service spokesperson identified the deceased as Philip Osando, 40, and Philip Emmanuel, 35.

“We received an emergency call from one police Inspector Abubakar Surajo at about 08:20 p.m on Saturday, and we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:27 pm,” he stated.

According to Abdullahi, the deceased were informed at their place of work to get ready to receive diesel, and they entered the diesel reservoir to clear the tank, but couldn’t come out.

This incident happened a few months after two brothers identified as Musa Abdullahi and Rabiu Abdullahi, aged 27 and 17 respectively, died.

Musa and Rabiu reportedly passed away after falling into a soakaway pit in Kano State.

The fire service agency was said to have received a distress call about a toilet digger who was trapped in a pit toilet while draining it.

Upon arriving at the scene of the incident at Sabon Gari Market, Layin Abacha, Fagge Local Government Area, officials of the agency discovered that two biological brothers were working in a public convenience pit toilet and got trapped in a wide deep soak-away while draining the chamber.

Firefighters swung into action and after a while, brought out the brothers but they were already unconscious.