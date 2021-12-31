RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 Islamic schools shut down in Kaduna as 50-yr-old teacher impregnates 12-yr-old girl

Governor El-Rufai directed that the two schools be closed for proper investigation and prosecution of the culprits.

Illustrative photo: 2 Islamic schools shut down in Kaduna as 50-yr-old teacher impregnates 12-yr-old girl. (Golden news)
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has ordered the closure of two Islamic schools in the state following the alleged impregnation of a 12 year-old pupil by her teacher and alleged rape of a minor.

The minor, a six-year-old girl was reportedly raped at Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya wa Tahfizul Qur’an, located at Rigasa in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state, while the 12-year-old was impregnated by the teacher at Tsohon Masallacin Juma’a in Kachia, Kachia Local Government.

The closure of the schools was announced on Friday, December 31, 2021, by Idris Aliyu, the Overseer of the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority.

Aliyu said the state governor directed that the two schools be closed for proper investigation and prosecution of the culprits.

According to Aliyu, the six-year-old girl was violated within the school and the “school authority covered it up and claimed ignorance of the incident.”

He added the victim’s mother complained to the school authority but was allegedly beaten by the students and teachers of the school.

It is against this background that the governor ordered the closure of the school until investigation is concluded, Aliyu said.

